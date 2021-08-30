Over 64 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

Monday, August 30, 2021
     
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed the 64 crore mark on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. 

New Delhi Updated on: August 30, 2021 20:33 IST
According to the 7 pm provisional report, more than 53 lakh (53,37,042) doses were administered on Monday

Cumulatively, 24,71,36,975 people in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and 2,72,24,648 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

The final report for the day would be compiled by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined. 

(With PTI Inputs)

