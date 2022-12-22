Thursday, December 22, 2022
     
  4. Covid scare: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urges MPs to wear masks

Covid scare: Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other MPs were also seen wearing a mask.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: December 22, 2022 12:43 IST
Om Birla and Jagdeep Dhankar
Image Source : INDIA TV Om Birla and Jagdeep Dhankar

Amid fresh concerns over coronavirus, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday advised parliamentarians to wear a mask and spread awareness about Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Birla came to the House wearing a mask himself and said Covid cases are once again on the rise in certain countries. 

He said the government has taken quick steps and asked people to wear masks in crowded place and follow Covid-related protocols. "We should be vigilant keeping in mind the past trends of the pandemic," he told the members. He also said masks have been made available for MPs at the gates and they should all wear one.

 

Covid is back at the centre of India’s health and political map with the government on Wednesday advising people to get vaccinated and mask up, and saying random sample testing will be conducted at airports for passengers arriving from China and other countries.

Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other ministers were also seen wearing a mask.

