Tamil Nadu reports one more positive coronavirus case

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported one more positive case of coronavirus, taking the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to five.

As per the ICMR report, 341 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. Out of which, six people have died due to COVID-19 infection.

This is a developing story...

