Coronavirus positive cases soar to 324 in India; check state-wise COVID-19 list

Total coronavirus confirmed cases have reached 324 in India as new cases have been reported, confirmed Health Ministry.

New Delhi Updated on: March 22, 2020 11:00 IST
Image Source : PTI

Coronavirus positive cases soar to 324 in India; check state-wise COVID-19 list

Novel coronavirus confirmed cases have reached 324 in India as new cases have been reported, confirmed Health Ministry. It also includes four deaths -- reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra. As the number of cases continues to rise, India is witnessing an unprecedented shutdown following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janata curfew'. 

According to  Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, 39 are foreign nationals and Maharashtra is worst hit so far, followed by Kerala at 40, including seven foreign nationals. Delhi has reported 27 positive cases, which include one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 24 cases, including one foreigner. Telangana has reported 21 cases, including 11 foreigners. Rajasthan has reported 17 cases, including two foreigners. In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Check state-wise coronavirus positive cases in India:

(*including foreign nationals, as on 22.03.2020 at 09:45 AM)

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) Cured/

Discharged/Migrated

 Death
1 Andhra Pradesh 3 0 0 0
2 Chhattisgarh 1 0 0 0
3 Delhi 26 1 5 1
4 Gujarat 14 0 0 0
5 Haryana 3 14 0 0
6 Himachal Pradesh 2 0 0 0
7 Karnataka 20 0 2 1
8 Kerala 45 7 3 0
9 Madhya Pradesh 4 0 0 0
10 Maharashtra 60 3 0 1
11 Odisha 2 0 0 0
12 Puducherry 1 0 0 0
13 Punjab 13 0 0 1
14 Rajasthan 22 2 3 0
15 Tamil Nadu 4 2 1 0
16 Telengana 10 11 1 0
17 Chandigarh 5 0 0 0
18 Jammu and Kashmir 4 0 0 0
19 Ladakh 13 0 0 0
20 Uttar Pradesh 24 1 9 0
21 Uttarakhand 3 0 0 0
22 West Bengal 4 0 0 0
Total number of confirmed cases in India 283 41 24 4

