Coronavirus positive cases soar to 324 in India; check state-wise COVID-19 list

Novel coronavirus confirmed cases have reached 324 in India as new cases have been reported, confirmed Health Ministry. It also includes four deaths -- reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra. As the number of cases continues to rise, India is witnessing an unprecedented shutdown following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janata curfew'.
According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, 39 are foreign nationals and Maharashtra is worst hit so far, followed by Kerala at 40, including seven foreign nationals. Delhi has reported 27 positive cases, which include one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 24 cases, including one foreigner. Telangana has reported 21 cases, including 11 foreigners. Rajasthan has reported 17 cases, including two foreigners. In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.
Fight Against Coronavirus
Check state-wise coronavirus positive cases in India:(*including foreign nationals, as on 22.03.2020 at 09:45 AM)
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Indian National)
|Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National )
|Cured/
Discharged/Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chhattisgarh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Delhi
|26
|1
|5
|1
|4
|Gujarat
|14
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Haryana
|3
|14
|0
|0
|6
|Himachal Pradesh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Karnataka
|20
|0
|2
|1
|8
|Kerala
|45
|7
|3
|0
|9
|Madhya Pradesh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Maharashtra
|60
|3
|0
|1
|11
|Odisha
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Puducherry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Punjab
|13
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Rajasthan
|22
|2
|3
|0
|15
|Tamil Nadu
|4
|2
|1
|0
|16
|Telengana
|10
|11
|1
|0
|17
|Chandigarh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Ladakh
|13
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Uttar Pradesh
|24
|1
|9
|0
|21
|Uttarakhand
|3
|0
|0
|0
|22
|West Bengal
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|283
|41
|24
|4
