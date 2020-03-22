Image Source : PTI Coronavirus Pandemic: India reports another fatality as COVID-19 patient dies in Mumbai

India on Sunday reported yet another fatality due to novel coronavirus after a 63-year-old COVID-19 patient died at a hospital in Mumbai. According to the details, the patient had succumbed late last night, while receiving treatment for coronavirus illness. The deceased had tested positive for coronavirus and had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease, Public Health Department, Mumbai confirmed. The death was reported from Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai.

With this, death toll due to novel coronavirus touched two in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has risen to 74 with 10 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the 10 new cases, 6 are in Mumbai and 4 in Pune, they said on Sunday.

Earlier this week, a Covid-19 patient had died in Mumbai.

According to the Union Health Ministry, novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 324 on Sunday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country.

The total includes 41 foreign nationals and four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra so far.

"The total number of active COVID-19 cases across India stands at 296 so far," the ministry said, adding that 24 others have been cured/discharged/migrated while four have died.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at as of yet.

Delhi has reported 27 positive cases, which include one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 25 cases, including one foreigner.

Telangana has reported 21 cases, including 11 foreigners. Rajasthan has reported 24 cases, including two foreigners. In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.

Karnataka has 20 coronavirus patients. Punjab and Ladakh have 13 cases each. Gujarat has 14 cases while Tamil Nadu has 6 cases which includes 2 foreigners.

Chandigarh has five cases.

Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal reported four cases each. Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand have reported three cases each.

Odisha and Himachal Pradesh reported 2 cases each.

Puducherry and Chhattisgarh have reported one case each. ​

