Karnataka man with foreign travel history tests COVID-19 positive, taking total in state to 20

Coronavirus: Man with foreign travel history tests COVID-19 +ve in Karnataka's Dharwad

A man with recent foreign travel history has tested positive for Coronavirus in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the total tally of positive cases in the state to 20. The 33-year-old had returned from Australia, Dubai and Muscat to Dharwad. The authorities are tracing down people with whom the man had come in contact.

"The person had arrived in Dharwad on March 12 and was admitted to a private hospital on March 18 as he was found to be having Covid-19 symptoms. His throat swab was collected on the same day and sent to VDRL laboratory in Shivamogga," Dharwad deputy commissioner Deepa Cholan said.

"3 km area around Hosayellapur where this infected person was living has been quarantined," Deepa Cholan added.

"The person is a 33-year-old resident of Hosa Yellapur area in Dharwad. Following the positive report, we have declared Hosa Yellapur as containment area and public entry and exit are banned in a radius of 3km in the area. The person is admitted in KIMS Hubballi. Contact tracing is on as per norms," She further said.

On Saturday, 500 teams of Bengaluru Police and BBMP has begun house-to-house to about 30,000 foreign returned passengers to check if they are obeying the HOME QUARANTINE order.

“Hand stamping will be done and notice served. They will be tracked also. Any foreign returned person violating Home Quarantine will be liable for a criminal case under the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Act,” said the department note.

