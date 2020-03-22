Image Source : AP PHOTO Coronavirus: Mike Pence to undergo check-up after team member tests positive for COVID-19

US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday is set to take a coronavirus test. The development was confirmed by Pence, who said Second Lady Karen Pence will also be taking the COVID-19 test. The development comes a day after Pence's spokesperson said a staff member from his team was tested positive for the deadly disease. However, the infected staff was never in direct contact with either Pence or President Donald Trump.

"While the White House doctor has indicated that he has no reason to believe that I was exposed and no need to be tested, given the unique position that I have as vice president and as the leader of the White House coronavirus task force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon," Pence told reporters at a White House news conference.

The name of the infected staffer has not been released. Pence said he was doing well.

"I am pleased to report that he is doing well," the US Vice President said, adding the staffer exhibited "mild cold-like symptoms" and had not worked at the White House since Monday.

Trump had taken the coronavirus test last week. The result was negative.

In the wake of the coronavirus, the White House has made stringent provisions for those entering the complex.

