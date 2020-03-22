Bihar reports first two COVID-19 positive cases, one infected person dies

Bihar reported its first two positive cases on Sunday among which one man died in Patna due to kidney failure, taking the total number of fatalities in India to 6, according to media reports. A 38-year-old person infected with the coronavirus has died at AIIMS Hospital in Patna, Bihar's capital. The name of the deceased is Saif Ali.

According to reports, the man, a resident of Munger had a travel history of Qatar had died at around 9 am on Saturday morning. The deceased's samples have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had returned from Kolkata two days back.

"A 38-year-old man has passed away in Bihar today due to kidney failure; he has been tested positive for #Covid19. He was from Munger. He died yesterday at AIIMS in Patna; had returned from Kolkata two days back," Dr Prabhat Kumar Singh, AIIMS Patna, Bihar told ANI.

While another COVID-19 positive patient in Bihar is in the isolation ward of NMCH. This patient has recently returned from Scotland.