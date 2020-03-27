Image Source : AP COVID-19 infected Karnataka man dies in Tumakuru; state death toll at 3

A 65-year-old man who had tested positive for Coronavirus passes away in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Friday. With this, the total number of fatalities in the state reached three. While the total number of cases in Karnataka is 55, according to the Health Ministry. The man travelled to Delhi by train on March 5 and returned on March 11. According to Tumakuru Deputy Commissioner Officer, Dr. K Rakesh Kumar, all the passengers who had travelled with him on the train are being traced.

Earlier on Thursday, A 70-year old woman, a resident of Chikkaballapura district with a history of travel to Mecca, died in at designated hospital in Bengaluru.

A 76-year old Kalaburagi man died, earlier this month, "due to co-morbidity and was also tested positive for COVID 19," becoming the country's first coronavirus death.

Meanwhile, an order has been issued by the Government of Karnataka allowing all Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) to practice tele-medicine consultation with certain restrictions, keeping in view the lockdown across the state.

The government has also directed officials to take strict action against landlords or house-owners forcing doctors, paramedical staff or healthcare personnel to vacate their houses under the Karnataka Epidemic Disease (Covid-19) regulations 2020.

