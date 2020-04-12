COVID-19 Hotspots in Delhi: Rajouri Garden, Jahangirpuri, Deoli Extension added to containment zones

The number of coronavirus hotspots in Delhi increased to 33 on Saturday when 3 more regions were added to the list. The 3 new hotspots include West Delhi's Rajouri Garden, Mansaroravar Garden area, Northeast Delhi's Jahangirpuri and South Delhi's Deoli Extension.
"Special attention is being paid to the 33 areas which are sealed. Most importantly every individual in all houses is being screened. If someone is even a little symptomatic, they're being tested to see that they don't spread the infection," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told news agency ANI.
Other COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi include:
- Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
- Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi
- Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
- Sadar Bazar zone
- Shashtri Market in JJ Colony (South Campus)
- Dinpur Village
- Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
- Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas
- Nizamuddin Dargah
- B Block, Jahangirpuri
- H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi
- Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi
- 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur, Delhi
- Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092.
- Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi
- Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi
- Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108( towards Anar Wali Masjid 20. Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi
- Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi.
- Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar Delhi 110092.
- J & K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden
- B1/2 block in Paschim Vihar
- F-70 to F-90 block, Dilshad Colony
- Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony
- Bengali Market
Total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has risen to 1069 including 19 deaths.