Coronavirus: Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi suspended in wake of lockdown orders

The anti-CAA protestors in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh were requested by Delhi Police on Tuesday to clear the site as lockdown has been imposed. After some agitators in Shaheen Bagh refused to vacate the site the police detained them for unlawful assembly amid lockdown, in the wake of coronavirus spread.

According to Delhi Police, the cops reached the protest site at 7 am and found 20 to 15 women agitating against anti-CAA and NRC. The police personnel requested them to vacate the site as lockdown has been imposed in Delhi but five to seven people among the protestors refused to leave the protest site. It is then the police arrested violators while some women have agreed to continue the protest peacefully.

Delhi government had earlier evoked lockdown to avoid public transmission of coronavirus. Since then, the number of agitators in Shaheen Bagh dropped sharply.

Meanwhile, Pune's Shaheen Bagh protest has also been suspended till March 31 in the wake of the COVID-19 threat.

The 100-days-long Shaheen protest against CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) has been ongoing since December 15, 2019.

