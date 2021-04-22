Image Source : INDIA TV Police arrange oxygen at Delhi's Batra Hospital in just time, several lives saved

South Delhi Police officials received information on Thursday night via control room south wherein chief engineer RK Baniwal of Batra Hospital informed that Oxygen is about to finish and they have only stock for two hours. Dr Baniwal further informed that about 350 Covid patients are under treatment in Batra and they are not sure that when they will get Oxygen supply.

Keeping in view, the sensitivity of the matter, team South worked tirelessly and helped in the supply of Oxygen to Batra Hospital within hours.

Senior officers led by DCP/South immediately took charge of the situation and reached Batra Hospital within no time. Additional DCP-I, ACP Sangam Vihar, ACP Lakshay, and multiple SHO/Inspectors also reached immediately along with sufficient staff. Various teams were formed and different tasks were assigned to each team. Senior officers themselves monitored minute-to-minute development from Batra Hospital.

On inquiry from Hospital management and Nodal officer GNCTD, it was revealed that one tanker is supposed to come from Panipat and another from Modi Nagar but they are not getting any update.

"After making marathon efforts, we were able to contact the concerned drivers of the tankers through the nodal officers and owners of the suppliers," an official said.

In the meantime, one team headed by SHO/KM Pur sent to Mohan Co-operative area Badarpur with 60 empty gas cylinders to get them filled.

Another team headed were sent to escort the tankers bringing Oxygen after obtaining their live locations.

Finally, all the marathon efforts of the entire team resulted positively and Oxygen was restored at 12:30 midnight within about three hours.

The team and hospital staff breathed a sigh of relief. Delhi Police proved again that they are able to handle all kinds of situations and their efforts were greatly appreciated.

In a similar incident, a major mishap was averted in Max hospital Saket, which also reported an Oxygen shortage. Soon, the matter was taken up with the concerned department of the hospital.

It was learned that an Oxygen tanker is on way from Kashipur UP for max hospital Saket. Sensing the urgency of the situation SHO Malviya Nagar was tasked to coordinate and escort the tanker to the hospital.

SHO Malviya Nagar along with the staff at once took a position at Apsara Border and a green corridor was formed with sufficient force. The tanker was received at the Apsara border and was escorted to Max hospital without wastage of time.

