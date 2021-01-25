India reports 13,203 new COVID cases, 131 deaths; active cases at 1,84,182

Image Source : PTI Chikmagalur: ASHA workers with their identity cards wait in a queue to get vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine, at Kaimara in Chikmagalur, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,06,67,736 with 13,203 new cases in a day, while 1,03,30,084 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.83 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. There are 1,84,182 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 1.73 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 1,06,67,736 and the death toll climbed to 1,53,470 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 131 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.44 per cent.

Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 23 1 4908 1 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 1476 3 878387 155 7147 3 Arunachal Pradesh 18 19 16745 20 56 4 Assam 2323 84 213591 99 1078 1 5 Bihar 2317 282 254991 428 1479 3 6 Chandigarh 136 9 20248 22 334 1 7 Chhattisgarh 4943 97 288066 389 3617 8 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 4 3386 4 2 9 Delhi 1741 139 621375 315 10808 9 10 Goa 824 49 51335 102 761 11 Gujarat 4665 295 250056 704 4376 1 12 Haryana 1511 48 262682 175 3010 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 436 33 55801 52 973 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1103 120987 73 1929 15 Jharkhand 821 57 116402 109 1063 2 16 Karnataka 7529 168 916325 401 12197 4 17 Kerala 73121 843 813550 5173 3607 20 18 Ladakh 65 3 9493 9 129 19 Lakshadweep 59 2 0 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 4171 139 245697 388 3789 3 21 Maharashtra 46057 964 1912264 1743 50785 45 22 Manipur 201 5 28416 11 369 23 Meghalaya 111 11 13475 16 146 24 Mizoram 53 5 4289 5 9 25 Nagaland 103 1 11885 1 88 26 Odisha 1251 33 331144 182 1905 1 27 Puducherry 288 14 37927 43 645 1 28 Punjab 2256 37 164119 232 5555 2 29 Rajasthan 3147 301 310747 468 2758 30 Sikkim 127 7 5811 9 133 1 31 Tamil Nadu 4904 80 817520 642 12316 7 32 Telengana 3234 155 288577 302 1590 1 33 Tripura 32 3 32922 3 391 34 Uttarakhand 1725 8 92284 60 1631 2 35 Uttar Pradesh 7082 248 583014 508 8617 8 36 West Bengal 6323 73 551665 454 10115 8 Total# 184182 226 10330084 13298 153470 131

According to the ICMR, a total of 18,78,02,827 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 18th January.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

The 131 latest fatalities include 45 from Maharashtra, 20 from Kerala, 8 from West Bengal, 8 from Uttar Pradesh, 9 from Delhi and 7 from Tamil Nadu.

The total 1,53,470 deaths reported so far in the country include 50,785 from Maharashtra followed by 12,316 from Tamil Nadu, 12,197 from Karnataka, 10,808 from Delhi, 10,115 from West Bengal, 8,617 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,147 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,555 from Punjab and 4,376 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

