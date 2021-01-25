Monday, January 25, 2021
     
India reports 13,203 new COVID cases, 131 deaths; active cases at 1,84,182

New Delhi Published on: January 25, 2021 10:05 IST
india coronavirus cases
Image Source : PTI

Chikmagalur: ASHA workers with their identity cards wait in a queue to get vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine, at Kaimara in Chikmagalur, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,06,67,736 with 13,203 new cases in a day, while 1,03,30,084 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.83 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. There are 1,84,182 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 1.73 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 1,06,67,736 and the death toll climbed to 1,53,470 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 131 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.44 per cent.

Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 23 4908 62  
2 Andhra Pradesh 1476 878387 155  7147  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 18 19  16745 20  56  
4 Assam 2323 84  213591 99  1078
5 Bihar 2317 282  254991 428  1479
6 Chandigarh 136 20248 22  334
7 Chhattisgarh 4943 97  288066 389  3617
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 3386 2  
9 Delhi 1741 139  621375 315  10808
10 Goa 824 49  51335 102  761  
11 Gujarat 4665 295  250056 704  4376
12 Haryana 1511 48  262682 175  3010
13 Himachal Pradesh 436 33  55801 52  973
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1103   120987 73  1929  
15 Jharkhand 821 57  116402 109  1063
16 Karnataka 7529 168  916325 401  12197
17 Kerala 73121 843  813550 5173  3607 20 
18 Ladakh 65 9493 129  
19 Lakshadweep 59 0   0  
20 Madhya Pradesh 4171 139  245697 388  3789
21 Maharashtra 46057 964  1912264 1743  50785 45 
22 Manipur 201 28416 11  369  
23 Meghalaya 111 11  13475 16  146  
24 Mizoram 53 4289 9  
25 Nagaland 103 11885 88  
26 Odisha 1251 33  331144 182  1905
27 Puducherry 288 14  37927 43  645
28 Punjab 2256 37  164119 232  5555
29 Rajasthan 3147 301  310747 468  2758  
30 Sikkim 127 5811 133
31 Tamil Nadu 4904 80  817520 642  12316
32 Telengana 3234 155  288577 302  1590
33 Tripura 32 32922 391  
34 Uttarakhand 1725 92284 60  1631
35 Uttar Pradesh 7082 248  583014 508  8617
36 West Bengal 6323 73  551665 454  10115
Total# 184182 226  10330084 13298  153470 131

According to the ICMR, a total of 18,78,02,827 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 18th January.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

The 131 latest fatalities include 45 from Maharashtra, 20 from Kerala, 8 from West Bengal, 8 from Uttar Pradesh, 9 from Delhi and 7 from Tamil Nadu.

The total 1,53,470 deaths reported so far in the country include 50,785 from Maharashtra followed by 12,316 from Tamil Nadu, 12,197 from Karnataka, 10,808 from Delhi, 10,115 from West Bengal, 8,617 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,147 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,555 from Punjab and 4,376 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

