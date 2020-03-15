All 289 passengers onboard Dubai-bound flight deboard in Kochi after coronavirus patient boards flight

All onboard Dubai-bound flight deboard in Kochi after coronavirus patient boards flight (Representational image)

All passengers, cabin crew staff on Dubai-bound flight have been asked to deplane at the Kochi airport after a UK national who is infected by coronavirus boarded the plane. The plane had 270 passengers, according to airport officials.

It is an Emirates flight that was going from Kochi to Dubai. However, one of the passengers who happens to be a UK national, who was tested positive, was identified among the passengers. Following this, all the passengers, cabin crew staff in the flight were asked to offload from the plane. The patient's samples were taken yesterday and was advised to be in quarantine.

