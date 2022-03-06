Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID pandemic: India adds 5,476 new cases with 158 fatalities in single day.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 5,476 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 158 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (March 6), the country saw a total of 9,754 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.66 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,23,88,475.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 59,442 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,036. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,28,24,246 samples have been tested up to March 5 for COVID-19. Of these 9,09,985 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday reported 274 fresh COVID-19 cases while the positivity rate stood at 0.58 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department. No death was reported in the national capital, which so far has reported 26,134 fatalities. With the fresh cases, the national capital's infection count increased to 18,61,463, according to the latest health bulletin. Prior to Saturday, Delhi had recorded zero fatality count on February 28 when the city had logged 258 cases.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 47,652, the bulletin said. Delhi had on Friday recorded 302 cases with the positivity rate of 0.63 per cent and four deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded the positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic. Amid the decline in daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation has significantly fallen in the past few weeks.

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 3 9888 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1151 190 2302458 266 14729 3 Arunachal Pradesh 73 64097 5 296 4 Assam 1436 16 716084 18 6639 5 Bihar 204 21 817786 39 12255 6 Chandigarh 83 15 90547 25 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 831 57 1136562 137 14032 2 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 11434 4 9 Delhi 1350 116 1833979 390 26134 10 Goa 148 33 241134 42 3827 1 1 11 Gujarat 984 125 1211273 186 10934 12 Haryana 1248 97 971043 277 10571 13 Himachal Pradesh 537 1 279013 66 4122 14 Jammu and Kashmir 380 32 448085 79 4749 15 Jharkhand 248 18 428973 38 5315 16 Karnataka 3324 183 3899034 458 39988 3 3 17 Kerala*** 16637 1276 6427908 2988 66136 41 83 124 18 Ladakh 123 2 27761 19 228 19 Lakshadweep 1 1 11347 1 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1559 312 1027607 465 10733 1 1 21 Maharashtra 8040 438 7716674 963 143737 10 10 22 Manipur 268 8 134506 23 2114 1 1 23 Meghalaya 147 3 91852 21 1583 1 1 24 Mizoram 4615 495 212329 1062 662 1 1 25 Nagaland 62 2 34600 4 757 26 Odisha 1434 71 1275228 209 9098 7 7 27 Puducherry 44 8 163736 11 1962 28 Punjab 418 7 740275 67 17719 29 Rajasthan 2940 19 1268672 295 9542 2 2 30 Sikkim 37 1 38607 5 443 31 Tamil Nadu 3131 374 3409674 596 38012 1 1 32 Telangana 1939 225 783626 348 4111 33 Tripura 10 99940 1 919 34 Uttarakhand 1964 8 426726 40 7686 35 Uttar Pradesh 2364 265 2043126 461 23475 4 4 36 West Bengal 1703 46 1992891 148 21178 Total# 59442 4436 42388475 9754 515036 75 83 158 ***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 41 of deaths reported on 5th Mar , + 83 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD. *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

