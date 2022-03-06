COVID pandemic: India adds 5,476 new cases with 158 fatalities in single day. 

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 59,442 today
- Total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,036
- India saw a total of 9,754 discharges in last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 5,476 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 158 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (March 6), the country saw a total of 9,754 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.66 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,23,88,475.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 59,442 the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,036. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,28,24,246 samples have been tested up to March 5 for COVID-19. Of these 9,09,985 samples were tested on Friday.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday reported 274 fresh COVID-19 cases while the positivity rate stood at 0.58 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department. No death was reported in the national capital, which so far has reported 26,134 fatalities. With the fresh cases, the national capital's infection count increased to 18,61,463, according to the latest health bulletin. Prior to Saturday, Delhi had recorded zero fatality count on February 28 when the city had logged 258 cases.
The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 47,652, the bulletin said. Delhi had on Friday recorded 302 cases with the positivity rate of 0.63 per cent and four deaths.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded the positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic. Amid the decline in daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation has significantly fallen in the past few weeks.
|. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7
|3
|9888
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1151
|190
|2302458
|266
|14729
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|73
|64097
|5
|296
|4
|Assam
|1436
|16
|716084
|18
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|204
|21
|817786
|39
|12255
|6
|Chandigarh
|83
|15
|90547
|25
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|831
|57
|1136562
|137
|14032
|2
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|2
|11434
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1350
|116
|1833979
|390
|26134
|10
|Goa
|148
|33
|241134
|42
|3827
|1
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|984
|125
|1211273
|186
|10934
|12
|Haryana
|1248
|97
|971043
|277
|10571
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|537
|1
|279013
|66
|4122
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|380
|32
|448085
|79
|4749
|15
|Jharkhand
|248
|18
|428973
|38
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|3324
|183
|3899034
|458
|39988
|3
|3
|17
|Kerala***
|16637
|1276
|6427908
|2988
|66136
|41
|83
|124
|18
|Ladakh
|123
|2
|27761
|19
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1
|1
|11347
|1
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1559
|312
|1027607
|465
|10733
|1
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|8040
|438
|7716674
|963
|143737
|10
|10
|22
|Manipur
|268
|8
|134506
|23
|2114
|1
|1
|23
|Meghalaya
|147
|3
|91852
|21
|1583
|1
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|4615
|495
|212329
|1062
|662
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|62
|2
|34600
|4
|757
|26
|Odisha
|1434
|71
|1275228
|209
|9098
|7
|7
|27
|Puducherry
|44
|8
|163736
|11
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|418
|7
|740275
|67
|17719
|29
|Rajasthan
|2940
|19
|1268672
|295
|9542
|2
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|37
|1
|38607
|5
|443
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|3131
|374
|3409674
|596
|38012
|1
|1
|32
|Telangana
|1939
|225
|783626
|348
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|10
|99940
|1
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1964
|8
|426726
|40
|7686
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2364
|265
|2043126
|461
|23475
|4
|4
|36
|West Bengal
|1703
|46
|1992891
|148
|21178
|Total#
|59442
|4436
|42388475
|9754
|515036
|75
|83
|158
|***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 41 of deaths reported on 5th Mar , + 83 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD.
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
