Sunday, March 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID pandemic: India adds 5,476 new cases with 158 fatalities in single day

COVID pandemic: India adds 5,476 new cases with 158 fatalities in single day

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 59,442 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: March 06, 2022 9:16 IST
coronavirus india live news, Coronavirus News, Covid-19 Latest News, Omicron India News, 6th march 2
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

COVID pandemic: India adds 5,476 new cases with 158 fatalities in single day. 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 59,442 today
  • Total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,036
  • India saw a total of 9,754 discharges in last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 5,476 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 158 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (March 6), the country saw a total of 9,754 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.66 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,23,88,475.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 59,442 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,036. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,28,24,246 samples have been tested up to March 5 for COVID-19. Of these 9,09,985 samples were tested on Friday.

ALSO READ: COVID: Over 2 crore precaution doses administered among eligible beneficiaries, says Mandaviya

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday reported 274 fresh COVID-19 cases while the positivity rate stood at 0.58 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department. No death was reported in the national capital, which so far has reported 26,134 fatalities. With the fresh cases, the national capital's infection count increased to 18,61,463, according to the latest health bulletin. Prior to Saturday, Delhi had recorded zero fatality count on February 28 when the city had logged 258 cases.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 47,652, the bulletin said. Delhi had on Friday recorded 302 cases with the positivity rate of 0.63 per cent and four deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded the positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic. Amid the decline in daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation has significantly fallen in the past few weeks.

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 9888 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 1151 190  2302458 266  14729      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 73   64097 296      
4 Assam 1436 16  716084 18  6639      
5 Bihar 204 21  817786 39  12255      
6 Chandigarh 83 15  90547 25  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 831 57  1136562 137  14032   2
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2   11434   4      
9 Delhi 1350 116  1833979 390  26134      
10 Goa 148 33  241134 42  3827   1
11 Gujarat 984 125  1211273 186  10934      
12 Haryana 1248 97  971043 277  10571      
13 Himachal Pradesh 537 279013 66  4122      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 380 32  448085 79  4749      
15 Jharkhand 248 18  428973 38  5315      
16 Karnataka 3324 183  3899034 458  39988   3
17 Kerala*** 16637 1276  6427908 2988  66136 41  83 124
18 Ladakh 123 27761 19  228      
19 Lakshadweep 1 11347 52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 1559 312  1027607 465  10733   1
21 Maharashtra 8040 438  7716674 963  143737 10    10
22 Manipur 268 134506 23  2114   1
23 Meghalaya 147 91852 21  1583   1
24 Mizoram 4615 495  212329 1062  662   1
25 Nagaland 62 34600 757      
26 Odisha 1434 71  1275228 209  9098   7
27 Puducherry 44 163736 11  1962      
28 Punjab 418 740275 67  17719      
29 Rajasthan 2940 19  1268672 295  9542   2
30 Sikkim 37 38607 443      
31 Tamil Nadu 3131 374  3409674 596  38012   1
32 Telangana 1939 225  783626 348  4111      
33 Tripura 10   99940 919      
34 Uttarakhand 1964 426726 40  7686      
35 Uttar Pradesh 2364 265  2043126 461  23475   4
36 West Bengal 1703 46  1992891 148  21178      
Total# 59442 4436  42388475 9754  515036 75  83 158
***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 41 of deaths reported on 5th Mar , + 83 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD.
*(Including foreign Nationals)

**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Ensure you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, govt tells Ukraine returnees

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News