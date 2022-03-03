Russia-Ukraine war: Govt mandates 'immediate' Covid vaccine for all Indian evacuees from war-torn Ukraine

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian nationals evacuated from war-torn Ukraine flash the victory sign, upon their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi.

Highlights Attack on Ukraine began on February 24

Indian embassy in Ukraine is in constant touch with the stranded students

All efforts are being made to ensure their safe evacuation

Latest on Russia-Ukraine News: The government of India mandated on Thursday that all the students returning from Ukraine amid the crisis must get vaccinated immediately upon arrival, if not already done so.

'Operation Ganga' has been launched by the Union government to bring back the Indian nationals from Ukraine safely and four senior Union ministers have been sent as Prime Minister's Special Envoy to Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia to personally lead the evacuation efforts through these nations.

After the attack on Ukraine began on February 24, the government is evacuating thousands of Indian students. The Indian embassy in Ukraine is also in constant touch with the stranded students.

