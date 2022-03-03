Thursday, March 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Russia-Ukraine war: Govt mandates 'immediate' Covid vaccine for all Indian evacuees from war-torn Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine war: Govt mandates 'immediate' Covid vaccine for all Indian evacuees from war-torn Ukraine

India launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back the Indian nationals from Ukraine safely.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
New Delhi Updated on: March 03, 2022 17:36 IST
evacuation, indian nationals, russian ambassador denis alipov, threats of us sanctions india, milita
Image Source : PTI

Indian nationals evacuated from war-torn Ukraine flash the victory sign, upon their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi. 

Highlights

  • Attack on Ukraine began on February 24
  • Indian embassy in Ukraine is in constant touch with the stranded students
  • All efforts are being made to ensure their safe evacuation

Latest on Russia-Ukraine News: The government of India mandated on Thursday that all the students returning from Ukraine amid the crisis must get vaccinated immediately upon arrival, if not already done so. 

'Operation Ganga' has been launched by the Union government to bring back the Indian nationals from Ukraine safely and four senior Union ministers have been sent as Prime Minister's Special Envoy to Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia to personally lead the evacuation efforts through these nations.

After the attack on Ukraine began on February 24, the government is evacuating thousands of Indian students. The Indian embassy in Ukraine is also in constant touch with the stranded students. 

All efforts are being made to ensure their safe evacuation. 

Also Read | Will US' sanctions impact Russia-India's S-400 missile deal? What experts say

Also Read | International Criminal Court prosecutor launches Ukraine war crimes investigation

 

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News