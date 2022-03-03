Will US' sanctions impact Russia-India's S-400 missile deal? What experts say

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Russian President Vladimir Putin for a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi

In what experts are calling a current third world war, Russia and Ukraine's battle has stepped into its eighth day. To stop the Russian invasion, many western countries, and some Asian countries too, have taken up strict actions - by imposing tough economic sanctions on the Putin-led country. India had always maintained its distance from the war, meanwhile, by abstaining at the UNSC votes.

Over 70 percent of India's military hardware is made in Russia. Russia's Ambassador to Delhi Denis Alipov has assured that India will continue to have uninterrupted supplies of S-400 missile systems and other military spare parts amid the Western sanctions.

However, the question remains. Will India's relations with the United States be affected by our continued relations with Russia?

Major General Sanjay Meston said, "India's vote at the UNSC is proof that our country has no intentions of interfering with the Western business." He added, "There will not be any effect between India-US ties, because our partnerships with Russia are rooted back to years ago. And we have started dealing with the US as well, showing no absolute discrimination."

Meston further added, "If India had voted for Russia at the UNSC vote, that would've been a different statement. It would mean that India was for the violence. But being neutral means we are with the UN on the issue."

Major General SP Sinha, when asked, also said, "India's relations with both countries can also be taken as 'options' for partnerships and dealings. With Russia, we have a long-time deal, and with America, we get to keep competition in the market."

Speaking of the US-India ties with regards to the ongoing situation, Sinha said, "India's relations with both the countries will not deteriorate. The ongoing crisis has nothing to do with India or any other nation. Russia wanted to build a pipeline that would go to Germany, through which the country would supply petrol and diesel. Ukraine was coming in the middle, leading to the current war, because NATO always wanted to control Ukraine. India has absolutely nothing to do with this."

