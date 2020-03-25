Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Coronavirus Lockdown: Take care of 9 poor families for 21 days, PM Modi urges every Indian

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, via video conferencing. Wednesday, March 25 was the first day of new year according to the Hindu calendar. While this was largely an interaction with his constituents, the address also served to be next in his addresses on Coronavirus lockdown. On March 24, PM Modi declared a nationwide lockdown lasting 21 days. On Wednesday, he urged every Indian to fight against coronavirus.

Here are some of PM Modi's top statements:

"Take care of 9 poor families every day for next 21 days" "I will be tricking myself if I said everything was alright" "Mahabharat war was won in 18 days. We will win war against Coronavirus in 21-day" "Co-operate with the government in combating coronavirus" "Health workers, policemen, mediapersons, government officials are working tirelessly against coronavirus. They are under tremendous pressure. Let us lighten their load by co-operating with them." "Do not self-medicate. Speak with a doctor on phone and take medicines accordingly." "Save 9013151515 in your contact list under the name WHO. Send a message saying 'Hi'. You will get correct information on coronavirus" "Social distancing is of UTMOST importance" "No vaccine or medicine has so far been made against coronavirus" "More than 1 lakh people across globe have successfully recovered from coronavirus. Even in India, dozens have recovered"

