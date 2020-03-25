Breaking: Prince Charles, 71, tests positive for coronavirus

Breaking: UK royalty Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

United Kingdom royalty Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19. Charles, Prince of Wales, is the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest son of Elizabeth II. He has been Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay since 1952, and he is the oldest and longest-serving heir apparent in British history.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus," the official royal statement said.

As per reports, Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday after showing symptoms of COVID-19 disease. Prince Charles was reportedly displaying "mild symptoms" of COVID-19 but "otherwise remains in good health", and has been in self-isolation in Scotland with the Duchess of Cornwall - who has tested negative for coronavirus.