Coronavirus in India: 3 with corona-like system admitted to hospitals in UP

Three more persons, suspected to have contracted the coronavirus, have been admitted to government hospitals in Balrampur, Agra and Gonda districts of Uttar Pradesh. All three have recently returned from China recently and have reported flu-like symptoms.

Director, communicable diseases, UP, Dr Mithlesh Chaturvedi said in an official statement that, "The three patients have been kept under observation while their families have been checked to rule out flu. Their samples have been taken and sent to NIV Pune to check for coronavirus."

The state health department also found eight asymptomatic probable cases, including three from Meerut, two each from Bareilly and Gautam Buddha Nagar and one each from Balrampur, Pilibhit, Agra and Lucknow, having travelled to China and sent their samples for analysis.

Health officials informed that samples of 18 suspected cases in the state have been taken. Of these, six tested negative for coronavirus, which originated from China and has recorded its presence in 24 countries. The reports of the remaining samples are awaited.