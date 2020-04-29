Image Source : TWITTER Coronavirus: UAE Policeman salutes Indian origin doctor treating Covid patients in Dubai

Coronavirus: Doctors and other health workers are under tremendous stress these days due to coronavirus pandemic. Not only the deadly virus outbreak has forced them to work round the clock without any respite, they've also had to deal with unruly patients and their relatives who have gone to the length of even assaulting them.

Amid all these grim stories comes heartening news of an Indian doctor working in UAE.

Dr Ayesha Sultana was stopped at a curfew check post in UAE by police officials on Dubai-Sharjah highway. The policemen were checking papers of the drivers who were trying to get past the checkpost.

Ayesha redied her papers, but when the policemen came to know that she was a doctor, they refused to check her papers and saluted her.

"I'm driving back home at 1am during curfew hours, got stopped by @DubaiPoliceHQ I told him I'm a doctor returning from duty, had all my papers to present them But the refused to check anything & gave me a Salute. As a United Arab Emirates resident, this is the biggest day of my life THANKYOU," Ayesha tweeted.

“I was full of emotions at that moment and didn't know what to do. I wish I knew his name or face as he was wearing (a) mask. I just want to thank him," she was quoted as saying in the Gulf News report.

Sultana, who was born and brought up in the UAE, said she did not expect she would be dealing with a pandemic when she passed out of the Dubai Medical College in February, the Khaleej Times reported. Ayesha Sultana has her roots in Hyderabad in India

"This is my home and I want to do my best in helping UAE fight the pandemic. We see around 200 to 300 people every day - both with and without symptoms. It is very rewarding and I am all the more committed to continue doing my job," she said.

According to the Johns Hopkins University data, the UAE has over 11,000 COVID-19 cases with 89 deaths.

UAE had been under an overnight curfew since March 26 to stem the spread of the deadly disease.

Dubai had on April 4 imposed a two-week lockdown to contain the virus.

(With PTI inputs)

