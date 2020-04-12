Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh: 7 new cases reported in Korba; tally reaches 25

Image Source : AP Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh

The coronavirus cases have surged in Chhattisgarh as 7 fresh cases were tested positive in Korba district's Katghora, as per All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur's report. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 25. Meanwhile, 10 people have been cured and discharged from the hospital.

The Katghora town has already been put under complete lockdown and its border has been sealed as a precautionary measure.

The new coronavirus cases in Korba are linked to Tablighi Jamaat, a religious congregation organised at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month has emerged as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the country.

Earlier on Thursday, seven cases were found in Korba district in which, a 52-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus. The man had come in contact with 16 Tablighi Jamaat members who were staying at a mosque in the Purani Basti area of Katghora town.

Moreover, a 16-year-old boy from among these Islamic organisation members earlier tested positive for coronavirus on April 4, and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur.

Coronavirus cases in India has reached 8,356 with 273 fatalities so far. Whereas, 716 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals till now.

