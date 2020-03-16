Coronavirus: 2 new cases of COVID-19 emerge from Yavatmal, Navi Mumbai

Image Source : PTI File Image

Two new cases of the deadly coronavirus have emerged from Maharashtra's Yavatmal and Navi Mumbai. With two more persons infected with COVID-19, the toll in the state has gone up to 39.

The case from Yavatmal is of a 51-year-old woman. She is the mother of a Pune-based COVID-19 positive IT professional who is from the Dubai travelers' group. The second positive case that came to light Monday is of a citizen of the Philippines who had come to Navi Mumbai.