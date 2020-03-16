Monday, March 16, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus: 2 new cases of COVID-19 emerge from Yavatmal, Navi Mumbai

Coronavirus: 2 new cases of COVID-19 emerge from Yavatmal, Navi Mumbai

Two new cases of the deadly coronavirus have emerged from Maharashtra's Yavatmal and Navi Mumbai. With two more persons infected with COVID-19, the toll in the state has gone up to 39.  

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 16, 2020 22:28 IST
File Image
Image Source : PTI

File Image

Two new cases of the deadly coronavirus have emerged from Maharashtra's Yavatmal and Navi Mumbai. With two more persons infected with COVID-19, the toll in the state has gone up to 39.

Fight Against Coronavirus

The case from Yavatmal is of a 51-year-old woman. She is the mother of a Pune-based COVID-19 positive IT professional who is from the Dubai travelers' group. The second positive case that came to light Monday is of a citizen of the Philippines who had come to Navi Mumbai.

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News