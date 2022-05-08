Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress Working Committee meeting tomorrow, party's future strategy to be discussed

'Chintan Shivir' in Rajasthan's Udaipur, the Congress' top decision-making body CWC will meet at the AICC headquarters on May 9 to deliberate on the agenda for the brainstorming session as well as the party's future strategy.

The party had also constituted six coordination panels for drafting papers and leading discussions on social justice, economy, farmers and youth, besides political and organisational issues. Their reports will also be discussed at the meeting.

Meanwhile, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will be meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on the same day as the CWC meeting. He said that he will discuss issues pertaining to the revival of Punjab's economy with Mann.

Last month, the Congress had announced a three-day brainstorming session from May 13-15, which will be held in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

