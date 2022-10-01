Saturday, October 01, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Gandhis promise Tharoor neutral polls despite 'nod' to Kharge in Congress president race

Gandhis promise Tharoor neutral polls despite 'nod' to Kharge in Congress president race

Congress presidential polls: Shashi Tharoor said the Gandhis promised him a fair election, amid talks of his opponent - Mallikarjun Kharge - being their favourite candidate.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2022 20:06 IST
Shashi Tharoor
Image Source : AP Shashi Tharoor

Congress presidential polls: Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said that he was assured by the Gandhi family that they will stay 'neutral' in the party president's election and there is no 'official' candidate. The Thiruvananthapuram MP's remark came amid talks of his opponent in the polls - Mallikarjun Kharge - being the 'chosen' one of the Gandhi family. 

Tharoor said that he was told by the Gandhis repeatedly that a fair election will take place, and the family will be neutral and the party machinery impartial. 

"I had met with all three (Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka) from the Gandhi family. They repeatedly told me there is no official candidate in the party president's election and there will be no such candidate. They want a good and fair election."

"The Gandhi family will be neutral and the party machinery impartial. They want a good election and the party to be strengthened. I don't have any doubts when the party president assured me," Tharoor was quoted as saying by PTI. 

 

 

Latest India News

Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News