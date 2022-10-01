Gandhis promise Tharoor neutral polls despite 'nod' to Kharge in Congress president race

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shashi Tharoor

Congress presidential polls: Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said that he was assured by the Gandhi family that they will stay 'neutral' in the party president's election and there is no 'official' candidate. The Thiruvananthapuram MP's remark came amid talks of his opponent in the polls - Mallikarjun Kharge - being the 'chosen' one of the Gandhi family.

Tharoor said that he was told by the Gandhis repeatedly that a fair election will take place, and the family will be neutral and the party machinery impartial.

"I had met with all three (Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka) from the Gandhi family. They repeatedly told me there is no official candidate in the party president's election and there will be no such candidate. They want a good and fair election."

"The Gandhi family will be neutral and the party machinery impartial. They want a good election and the party to be strengthened. I don't have any doubts when the party president assured me," Tharoor was quoted as saying by PTI.

Latest India News