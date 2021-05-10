Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress to hold internal elections on June 23 to elect new president: Sources

The Congress party is set to elect a full-time president. Sources told India TV that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has proposed holding internal elections on June 23 to elect a new president. However, the next Congress president is unlikely to be elected via voting due to the pandemic, sources said.

The post of Congress president is vacant since Rahul Gandhi resigned after the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. His mother Sonia Gandhi was appointed as the interim president of the party in August 2019.

Although senior leaders attempted to persuade Rahul to continue his position, he refused to take back his resignation. Rahul was appointed to the party's president post in 2017.

The Congress Working Committee, the highest decision making body in the party, has been postponing the election for almost two years.

There have been demands from a section of the Congress leaders for having a full-time and active party president and an organisational overhaul.

