Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Telangana tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bharat Jodo Yatra will remain suspended from October 23 till October 26.

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', led by senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, will enter Telangana's Gudebellur village on October 23. The yatra is presently in the state of Karnataka. Telangana Congress has made grand arrangements to welcome Rahul’s marathon walk at the entry point on the Karnataka-Telangana border. After breakfast at Gudebellur, the Yatra will take a three-day break from October 23 noon till October 26.

It will resume in the morning on October 27 after Diwali celebrations. Telangana version of the yatra will cover 19 assembly and seven Parliamentary constituencies for a period of 16 days before entering Maharashtra on November 7. Rahul will be holding meetings and will participate in a meet at Necklace Road during a one-day halt at Boinapally.

He is also set to meet intellectuals, leaders of various communities, politicians, sports, business and cinema personalities even as some of them are getting ready to join him during the trip. He will also visit prayer halls, mosques and Hindu temples in the state, the TPCC has said. The State Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the journey in Telangana. The Yatra began on September 07 from Kanniyakumari.

Latest India News