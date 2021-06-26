Chirag Paswan invokes his Lord Ram, says 'Strongly believe that he wont watch my political death silently'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Chirag Paswan

Invoking, his Lord Ram, again, after being snubbed a couple of times, Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan on Saturday urged Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in specific, to break his silence in the ongoing party feud.

Earlier, Chirag Paswan has dubbed himself Hanuman and the Prime Minister as Lord Ram.

“Like Hanuman, I supported the Prime Minister in every difficult period. Today when efforts are being made to kill the Hanuman politically, I believe that in such a situation, Lord Ram will not watch in silence,” Chirag Paswan said.

Talking about his alliance with the BJP, he said, “I stood with BJP on each step, including CAA, NRC. However, Nitish Kumarji disagreed with the same. Now BJP has to decide whether they will support me or the Bihar Chief Minister in the coming days.”

Admitting that his family members only have let him down, Paswan Junior said, “It is only because of My family members that my party is in such a position. From now, I have to take my party from zero to the point where (Late Ram Vilas Paswan) papa always wanted to take it.”

“Our side and facts are so strong that, I have no doubt that both the name and the symbol of the party which my father had formed with his blood and sweat will ours,” he said.

On his alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD, Chirag said, “My father and Lalu ji have always been close friends. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and I know each other since childhood. We'd a close friendship, he is my younger brother. When election time will come in Bihar then the party will take a final call on the alliance.”

