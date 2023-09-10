Andhra Pradesh: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu produced in ACB court a day after his arrest in corruption case

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

A day after being arrested in a case of alleged corruption, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu was produced in an Anti-Corruption Bureau court in Vijayawada on Sunday morning. Several TDP leaders and party cadre gathered at the court complex in solidarity with the 73-year-old senior leader.

Following a 10-hour-long interrogation at the CID's Special Investigation Team (SIT) office at Kunchanapalli, Naidu was taken to Government General Hospital in Vijayawada for medical tests in the wee hours of Sunday. According to reports, the TDP chief was taken back to the SIT office after the tests, which took around 50 minutes, even though it was anticipated that he would be taken straight to a local court.

Supreme Court lawyer represents Naidu

Speaking to the news agency PTI, TDP spokesperson Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy said that son Nara Lokesh, wife Nara Bhuvaneswari and others were waiting at the ACB Court. Naidu is being represented by Supreme Court lawyer Siddarth Luthra and a team of advocates, he added.

"We thought that he would be taken to the court. But they brought him back to the SIT office. Lokesh and Bhuvaneswari were waiting at the Court but all of a sudden the convoy turned towards the SIT office," Kommareddy said.

Why Naidu was arrested?

It should be noted here that Naidu was arrested in connection with the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam after a pre-dawn police operation at Gnanapuram in Nandyala on Saturday. He was arrested by the CID around 6 am from a marriage hall outside which his caravan was parked.

It has been alleged that the scam led to a Rs 300-crore loss to the state exchequer. The TDP chief has been named the 'principal conspirator' in the case. Meanwhile, the TDP gave a call to its supporters to take part in a one-day fast in every Assembly constituency on Sunday to protest against Naidu's arrest.

(With PTI inputs)

