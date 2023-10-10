Puducherry Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga resigns from her ministerial post

Follow us on Image Source : @SPRIYANGA_OFFL/TWITTER Puducherry Transport Minister Chandra Priyanka

In a surprising turn of events, Chandra Priyanka, the Transport Minister of Puducherry, tendered her resignation from the ministerial post on Tuesday, citing personal reasons. Her resignation comes at a time when the Union Territory is grappling with political uncertainties and leadership changes.

The resignation has also led to discussions among political circles about the stability of the government in Puducherry, as the ruling party holds a slender majority in the Legislative Assembly. Any potential reshuffle in the cabinet or political realignments could have significant implications for the political landscape of the Union Territory.

In her resignation, she stated that she could no longer fight the scheming politics and apologised to the people of her constituency. She said, "It is generally said that women from low society will face many hardships if they come into politics. I am working day and night for the people by taking full advantage of the opportunities that have been given."

She further said, "I realized that even if I enter the forum through people's influence, it is not so easy to fight in the politics of intrigue and in front of the big monster of money. As a Dalit woman with the dual pride of being a Dalit woman, I did not know that it was the insistence of others, and I felt constantly under attack on caste and gender lines."

Notably, she was the first female minister in 41 years to be elected in the Union territory in 2021. Chandra Priyanka's father Chandrakasu has been the MLA of the Nedungadu constituency 6 times. She contested from Nedungadu constituency for the first time in 2016 after her father's demise after serving as minister of various departments and won.

Latest India News