'No aspect ruled out as of date': CBI on Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday rejected Sushant Singh Rajput family's charge of slow probe and said "professional investigation" is underway and all angles are being probed in the case. "The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting professional investigation related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. Investigation is continuing."

Last week, Vikas Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer, had tweeted: "Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it's death by strangulation and not suicide. (Sic)"

