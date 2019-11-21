Image Source : PTI CBI registered 160 cases registered senior govt babus, politicians in past three years

As many as 160 cases have been registered by the CBI against senior government officials and politicians in last four years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

"CBI has registered a total of 160 cases (regular case/preliminary enquiry) against the officers of joint secretary and above level, board level officers in banks & PSUs and politicians during the last three years i.e. 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019 (up to October 31, 2019)," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

Of the total cases, 54 were registered against joint secretary and above level officers, 50 against board level officers in banks and public sector undertakings and 56 against politicians, he said.

