CBI books private company, others for causing loss of Rs 2435 crore to banks

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a case against a Mumbai-based private company and its officials for causing an alleged loss of Rs 2435 crore to banks including the State Bank of India (SBI).

It was alleged that the accused had cheated the SBI and other consortium member banks including Bank of Maharashtra, Axis bank, Yes Bank, Corporation Bank, Barclays Bank, IndusInd Bank etc. by way of diversion of bank funds, sham transactions with related parties, borrowing funds from the bank by misrepresentation, falsifying/fabricating books of accounts, entries, vouchers & financial statements, furnishing false, incorrect or misleading information, siphoning off funds including various loan proceeds.

The allegations were based on forensic audit report. Searches are being conducted today at the premises of the accused including said private company at Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram, the CBI said in a statement.

The case was registered after a complaint from the State Bank of India against the private company and others including its then CEO, then CFO, then directors & unknown persons, bank officials.

