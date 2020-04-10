Image Source : PTI Cardiac patients test positive for COVID-19 at Delhi hospital

In a shocking incident, two patients admitted to a Delhi hospital for cardiac problems have tested positive for COVID-19. The patients, who were admitted to the Max Smart Hospital, have been moved to Max Hospital Saket, East Block, which is a COVID-only dedicated facility. According to the hospital's spokesperson, both the patients had come to the hospital over a week ago for cardiac procedures. They are unrelated.

The PRO of the hospital said, "We have created COVID-only and non-COVID hospitals so that we are able to manage patients well and also protect our staff better." She also said that so far, all samples have been collected from the healthcare workers and those from contact tracing have tested negative. Both the patients are stable.

