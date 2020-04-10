Image Source : PTI Delhi govt declares several areas in Zakir Nagar and nearby as containment zones

The Delhi Government on Friday declared the street No.18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid as 'containment zones', and rest of Zakir Nagar as 'buffer zone', after COVID19 positive patients found here earlier. Meanwhile, Delhi has recorded at least 183 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. With this, the total tally in the national capital has increased to 903. Out of the 183 new cases, 154 were found to be related to be the Tablighi Jamaat.

Meanwhile, over 150 cases were registered and 3,545 people detained in the national capital on Friday for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus. According to the data shared by the police, 155 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm on Friday.

List of 25 high-risk COVID-19 areas which have been sealed:

1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

2. Entire effected street of Gali No 6 , L 1 Sangam Vihar

3. Shahajahanabad Society, Plot No 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

4. Dinpur Village

5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

6. Nizamuddin West (G and D blocks)

7. B Block Jhangirpuri;

8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No 14, Kalyanpuri

9. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave

10. Three Galis of Khichirpur, including Gali containing H. No. 5/387

11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar

12. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I Extension

13. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, IP Extension, Patparganj

14. Gali No 4, from H. No. J-3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar Wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension

15 Gali No 4, from H. No J-3/101 to H. No. J-3/107, Krishan Kunj Extension

16. Gali No 5, A Block (From H No. A-176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar

17. J and K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden

18. G, H, J, Blocks, Old Seemapuri

19. F-70 to 90 Block, Dilshad Colony

20. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony

21. B1/2 block in Paschim Vihar

22. Bengali Market

23. Nizamuddin Basti

24. Nizamuddin Dargah

25. Shastri Market in JJ Colony (South Campus)

Latest India News