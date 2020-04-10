Delhi govt declares several areas in Zakir Nagar and nearby as containment zones

The Delhi Government on Friday declared the street No.18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid as 'containment zones', and rest of Zakir Nagar as 'buffer zone', after COVID19 positive patients found here earlier. Meanwhile, Delhi has recorded at least 183 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. With this, the total tally in the national capital has increased to 903. Out of the 183 new cases, 154 were found to be related to be the Tablighi Jamaat.
Delhi Government declares street No.18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar & nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid as 'containment zones', and rest of Zakir Nagar as 'buffer zone', after COVID19 positive patients found here earlier pic.twitter.com/0eQRYovEgK— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020
Fight Against Coronavirus
Meanwhile, over 150 cases were registered and 3,545 people detained in the national capital on Friday for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus. According to the data shared by the police, 155 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm on Friday.
List of 25 high-risk COVID-19 areas which have been sealed:
1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar
2. Entire effected street of Gali No 6 , L 1 Sangam Vihar
3. Shahajahanabad Society, Plot No 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
4. Dinpur Village
5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
6. Nizamuddin West (G and D blocks)
7. B Block Jhangirpuri;
8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No 14, Kalyanpuri
9. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave
10. Three Galis of Khichirpur, including Gali containing H. No. 5/387
11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar
12. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I Extension
13. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, IP Extension, Patparganj
14. Gali No 4, from H. No. J-3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar Wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension
15 Gali No 4, from H. No J-3/101 to H. No. J-3/107, Krishan Kunj Extension
16. Gali No 5, A Block (From H No. A-176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar
17. J and K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden
18. G, H, J, Blocks, Old Seemapuri
19. F-70 to 90 Block, Dilshad Colony
20. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony
21. B1/2 block in Paschim Vihar
22. Bengali Market
23. Nizamuddin Basti
24. Nizamuddin Dargah
25. Shastri Market in JJ Colony (South Campus)