CAA Protest: Security tightened during Friday prayers at Macca masjid, Charminar in Hyderabad

Image Source : VENKATESH SIRISALA Security beefed up in Hyderabad during Friday prayers at Macca masjid, Charminar

In a bid to ensure no violence, heavy security was deployed at Macca masjid and Charminar in Hyderabad after namaz on Friday. Amid protests after Friday prayers near Charminar against Citizenship Amendment Act, the police intensified vigil and patrolling. On Thursday, Hyderabad saw a violent protest at People’s Plaza in Necklace road, where around 500 people gathered to raise slogans of 'Azadi'.

Following the refusal of demonstration or rally in the old city, Hyderabad police is making sure no violence bursts in the area.

On Thursday, a total of 462 people were detained out of which 349 were from the central zone, 63 detained from the south zone and 50 were taken into preventive custody from Cyberabad.

The protest of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANNU) students enters the 5th day on Friday as they are demanding the Center to immediately scrap the Citizenship Act.

Meanwhile in Delhi, after Jumma namaz, massive protest staged by the locals outside Jama Masjid as they raised slogans against the amended Citizenship Act.

