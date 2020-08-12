Image Source : ANI 5 people, including a baby, charred to death as bus catches fire in Karnataka's Chitradurga

Five people, including a baby, were charred to death after a bus caught fire in Karnataka's Chitradurga district. Over 27 people suffered injuries in the incident that took place last night in Hiriyur on National Highway 4. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Karnataka: Five people, including a baby, charred to death and 27 injured, last night in Hiriyur near Chitradurga district, after their bus caught fire on National Highway 4. The injured have been shifted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/Je1PxEbTv4 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

