5 people, including a baby, charred to death as bus catches fire in Karnataka's Chitradurga

Five people, including a baby, were charred to death after a bus caught fire in Karnataka's Chitradurga district.

Updated on: August 12, 2020 8:52 IST
Image Source : ANI

Five people, including a baby, were charred to death after a bus caught fire in Karnataka's Chitradurga district. Over 27 people suffered injuries in the incident that took place last night in Hiriyur on National Highway 4. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

