Image Source : PTI Builder ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh for delaying flat possession

The Consumer Commission has ordered a builder in Maharashtra's Thane district to pay Rs 1 lakh to a home buyer for delaying the possession of a flat. In a recent order, the commission's presiding officer S Z Pawar and member Poonam V Maharshi accepted the complaint lodged by a couple from Titwala against M/S Vimal Enterprises.

As per the complaint, the builder from Ghatkopar had floated a project called Vinayak Krupra at Titwala, in which the complainants had booked a flat for Rs 13 lakh and other miscellaneous charges of Rs 45,261, in May 2011.

The commission was informed that the complainants had also completed the registration process and taken a bank loan for the flat, which the builder had promised to hand over in December, 2013.

However, despite making the entire payment for the flat, the complainants had not received its possession by the promised date, and it was handed over to kept in January, 2015, without a possession letter.

The complainants have alleged that the builder had not given a compensation for the delay and had not provided facilities specified in the agreement.

The commission, in its order, held that there was a deficiency in services and unfair trade practices had been adopted by the builder, who has to pay a consolidated compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the complainant.

In addition to this, the commission also directed that the builder to return Rs 5,000, which he had taken from the complainant with an interest of 12 per cent p.a.from January 1, 2015 and pay Rs 10,000 towards expenses of the litigation.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage