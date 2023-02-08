Budget Session of Parliament UPDATES: Ruckus likely as Opposition adamant on JPC probe into Adani row

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Budget Session of Parliament is underway

Budget Session of Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Both the Houses- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha witnessed some work after three days of logjam over Adani row as most Opposition parties participated in parliamentary proceedings on Tuesday. During the Motion of Thanks on the President's address Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a fierce speech targeting the government over the Adani controversy. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Union Minister Smriti Irani encountered his allegations in an equal fashion. TMC MP Mahua Moitra intensified attacks further on the BJP-led government on the same issue. It is expected that heated debate will continue on Wednesday as Opposition and ruling party are at loggerheads over the demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the allegations.

