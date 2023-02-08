Budget Session of Parliament UPDATES: Ruckus likely as Opposition adamant on JPC probe into Adani row

Wednesday, February 08, 2023
     
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech on Adani row added flames in the ongoing political battle between the grand old party and ruling BJP. The Parliament proceeding may face obstacles as the Opposition is adamant on JPC or SC-monitored probe into the matter.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: February 08, 2023 9:30 IST
Budget Session of Parliament is underway
Budget Session of Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Both the Houses- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha witnessed some work after three days of logjam over Adani row as most Opposition parties participated in parliamentary proceedings on Tuesday. During the Motion of Thanks on the President's address Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a fierce speech targeting the government over the Adani controversy. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Union Minister Smriti Irani encountered his allegations in an equal fashion. TMC MP Mahua Moitra intensified attacks further on the BJP-led government on the same issue. It is expected that heated debate will continue on Wednesday as Opposition and ruling party are at loggerheads over the demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the allegations.

  • Feb 08, 2023 9:30 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BRS MP KKeshava Rao gives Suspension of Business Notice

    BRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao gave Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding discussion on Hindenburg Report on Adani Enterprises and other companies of Adani group.

  • Feb 08, 2023 9:29 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP MP Nishikant Dubey gives privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi

    BJP MP Nishikant Dubey gave a privilege notice against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for allegedly using "certain unverified, incriminatory and defamatory statements against PM Modi" in Lok Sabha.

  • Feb 08, 2023 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Opposition parties show unity on Adani issue

    Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge held meeting with leaders from 15 opposition parties to chalk out strategy on Adani issue on Tuesday.

  • Feb 08, 2023 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    AAP, BRS say no to discussions in Parliament without a debate on Adani issue: Sources

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), however, said no to discussions in Parliament without a debate on the Adani issue, sources said.

