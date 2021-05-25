Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee critical, admitted to hospital in Kolkata

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL Former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition went critical on Tuesday morning

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after deterioration in his health. Buddhadeb, 77, is said to be in a critical condition as his oxygen saturation level is low.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and his wife Mira Bhattacharjee had last week tested positive for Covid-19. The CPI(M) leader was being treated at home but his wife was admitted to a hospital.

Bhattacharjee had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other age-related ailments for quite some time.

