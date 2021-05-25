Tuesday, May 25, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee critical, admitted to hospital in Kolkata

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee critical, admitted to hospital in Kolkata

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and his wife Mira Bhattacharjee was earlier tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 25, 2021 12:58 IST
CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL

Former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition went critical on Tuesday morning 

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after deterioration in his health. Buddhadeb, 77, is said to be in a critical condition as his oxygen saturation level is low.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and his wife Mira Bhattacharjee had last week tested positive for Covid-19. The CPI(M) leader was being treated at home but his wife was admitted to a hospital.

Bhattacharjee had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other age-related ailments for quite some time.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X