Friday, November 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Breaking News: November 27 | Top Headlines This Hour
Live now

Breaking News: November 27 | Top Headlines This Hour

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, Covid vaccine, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 27, 2020 7:54 IST
Breaking News: November 27 | Top Headlines This Hour
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News: November 27 | Top Headlines This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 61.3 million, including 1,437,629 fatalities. As many as  42,392,177 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Breaking News: November 27

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 27, 2020 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Karnataka reports 1,505 new Covid cases, 12 deaths

    With 1,505 Covid positive cases and as many as 12 succumbing to this virus on Wednesday Karnataka's total number of infections reached to 8,79,560 and the death toll reached to 11,726, the Health department bulletin released on Thursday stated.

  • Nov 27, 2020 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Gujarat's daily corona tally rises to 1,560, 16 more deaths

    Gujarat on Thursday saw a new high in its daily coronavirus cases, at 1,560, taking its tally to 2,03,509, while the death toll rose to 3,922, with 16 more succumbing. In November so far, the state has added 30,565 cases, at an average of 1,175 per day.

    A total of 1,302 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,85,058, while there are 14,529 active cases presently. Ahmedabad saw its daily tally remain over the 300 mark with 361 new cases, while Surat registered 289, Vadodara 180, Rajkot 138 and Gandhinagar 70.

  • Nov 27, 2020 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    J&K: Subedar Swatantra Singh lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

Top News

Latest News