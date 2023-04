The family of a 38-year-old man who died by suicide six days ago ended their dharna on Saturday, after assurances from the administration on their demands, including action against the accused, police said. The family members of Ramprasad Meena have agreed to end their dharna and perform his last rites, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Rashi Dogra Dudi said. Following Meena's death on Monday, based on a complaint by his brother, a case of abetment to suicide was registered against five-six people, including Water Supply Minister Mahesh Joshi. Ramprasad allegedly recorded a video before killing himself in which he blamed minister Joshi and others for driving him to take the extreme step. Joshi, however, rejected the allegations against him and said police should conduct a fair investigation in the case.