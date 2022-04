In view of the 400th Parkash Purab of the ninth Sikh Guru, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that the biggest ground in Panipat, spread over 25 acres along the national highway, will be named after Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Khattar was attending the celebrations of the Parkash Purab of the ninth Sikh guru at the Sector 13-17 ground, where he announced to rename it after Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Among other announcements, the Chief Minister said that the road from GT road leading to the venue will also be named as Guru Tegh Bahadur Marg.