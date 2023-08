Class teachers of Delhi government schools will mark the attendance of students online using tabs or school computer system and the record will have a bearing on final examinations, according to an official circular. The circular further said that manual attendance marked by the class teacher will not be considered for any purpose. "Online attendance records will be considered final for examinations. The attendance data of the students submitted online by the class teacher and school will be reflected at HQ level," the Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) said.