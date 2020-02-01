Man opens fire in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, detained

BREAKING: Man opens fire in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

A man opened fire in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, the centre of anti-citizenship act protests, triggering panic Saturday afternoon. He was immediately detained by the police. No injuries were reported in the firing incident. The incident stokes tension as it comes just days after a person fired bullet shot in Jamia, injuring a student.

"The man had resorted to aerial firing. Police immediately overpowered and caught him, "Delhi DCP Chinmay Biswal said moments after the incident took place.

The assailant identified himself as Kapil, a resident of Dallupura.

During the incident on Thursday, the assailant brandished the gun and then shot at students at a march around 2 pm. The bullet injured Shadab Farooq, a mass communication department student. The cops later managed to overpower the man. The Crime Branch of Delhi was handed over the probe into the matter. An FIR under the Arms Act and a case of attempt to murder have been registered against the youth.