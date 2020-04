BREAKING: Fire breaks out at a shelter home near Kashmere Gate in Delhi

A major fire has broken out at a shelter home near Kashmere Gate in Delhi. At least five fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Heavy smoke could be seen billowing out from the place that has caught fire. Police teams were also seen at the site.

In a statement, the Fire Department said it received a call of stone-pelting and fire from a "rain basera" at Kashmere Gate.

More details to follow...

