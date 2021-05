Image Source : PTI/FILE Earthquake hits Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 2.4 on the Richter scale hit Delhi's Rohini area Monday night. The tremors were felt at 9:54 pm, the National Center for Seismology said.

Since the intensity of the earthquake was low, no casualty or damage was reported.

