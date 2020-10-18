India successfully test fires Brahmos supersonic cruise missile from INS Chennai

Image Source : FILE FILE

The Indian Navy today successfully test fired BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai, hitting a target in the Arabian Seat.

The missile hit the target successfully with pinpoint accurancy after performing high-level and extremely complex manoeuvres. BrahMos as "prime strike weapon" will ensure the warship's invincibility by engaging naval surface targets as long ranges, the Defence Research and Development organisation (DRDO) said.

The test firing of the BrahMos missile comes at a time India and China are locked in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

The highly versatile Brahmos has been jointly designed, developed and produced by India and Russia.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, BrahMos and Indian Navy for the successful launch.

Chairman DRDO G. Satheesh Reddy, congratulated the scientists and all personnel of DRDO, BrahMos, Indian Navy and industry for the successful feat.

He stated that Brahmos missiles will add to the capabilities of Indian Armed Forces in many ways.

