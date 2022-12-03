Bombay HC stays Shinde govt's decision suspending development project in village by former dispensation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE By these orders, the state government had suspended the development work across the state initiated by the predecessors in the office, including that of Belewadi village panchayat.

The Bombay HC has stayed the implementation of two orders passed by the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government suspending work relating to a development project at a village in Pune district initiated by the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation led by Uddhav Thackeray.

A division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and S G Dige in its order passed on November 28 noted that suspension of such work would result in the lapse of the budget which was earmarked for the project. The bench was hearing a petition filed by Belewadi village panchayat in Pune, which had sought quashing of the orders dated July 19 and 25 passed this year by CM Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

By these orders, the state government had suspended the development work across the state initiated by the predecessors in the office, including that of Belewadi village panchayat. "In our prima facie view, the state government, already having issued orders after having approved the budget for the said work to be carried out in the village of the petitioner panchayat, cannot suspend such work which would result in lapse of the budget already earmarked for the said work and that also without any basis," the court said.

As per the plea, the previous MVA government had on March 31, 2022 sanctioned development work of construction of gutters in the village. Work order for this work was issued on July 14 to the contractor. However the state government on July 19 and 25 suddenly suspended the work without recording any reasons, the petition claimed. The petitioner claimed that the work had to be completed before March 2023 and if it is not done then the earmarked budget would lapse. The bench, while staying implementation of the suspension orders, posted the matter for further hearing on December 12.

ALSO READ | Bombay HC acquits ex-DU professor G N Saibaba in Maoist links case

Latest India News