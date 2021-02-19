Image Source : AP Two BJP Yuva Morcha leaders arrested with cocaine from Kolkata: Police

Two BJP Yuva Morcha leaders have been arrested for the possession of cocaine from New Alipore in Kolkata, the West Bengal Police said Friday.

They have been identified as Pamela Goswami and Prabir De and 100 grams of cocaine was recovered from them.

Along with them, one Somnath Chatterjee (26) has also been arrested in connection with the seizure of 90 grams of narcotic material. Meanwhile, police have registered a case.

